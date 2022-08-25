Students protest against teacher accused of rape

Staff Reporter

PASIGHAT, 24 Aug: Showing solidarity with the 16 year old girl who was raped by her English teacher on Saturday, hundreds of school students staged a protest rally on Wednesday and sought his ouster from job.

The protest rally was organized by All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union in collaboration with the Galo Welfare Society, Adi-Students’ Union, ESU, ALSDSU and other community based students’ bodies of the district.

Large number of school students in uniform along with the members of students’ organization started their rally from IJG School which later culminated in front of the office of East Siang deputy commissioner.

AAPSU’s education secretary Lobsang Tsering has demanded immediate termination of the teacher from his job and sought immediate filing of chargesheet.

The AAPSU also demanded death penalty for the accused and early disbursement of ex-gratia to the rape victim.

Father of the victim while seeking justice for his daughter said, “Such case should not repeat with anyone else in the future. What has happened to my daughter should not happen to anyone’s daughter.”

The father also demanded death sentence or life imprisonment for the alleged accused Nong Jamoh.

The victim’s father further said that Jamoh should not be granted bail while the elder brother of the victim has sought a public apology from the teacher.

Further, the East Siang district unit of Adi Bane Ane Kebang has demanded stringent punishment for the accused and sought speedy trial in the case.