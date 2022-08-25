POCSO court awards siblings 10 years rigorous imprisonment

ITANAGAR, 24 Aug: The Court of the Special Judge POCSO, Yupia in Papum Pare has sentenced two accused to 10 years rigorous imprisonment under POCSO Act in the WPS Case No : 84/2015 U/S 376 of IPC.

The accused Heri Kyai and Heri Tachu, who are siblings, were accused of raping a 13 year old girl, a victim of child marriage. The girl was given away in child marriage to the father of the accused siblings in 2011.

The case was registered in 2015.

Judge Gote Mega while sentencing Heri Kyai and

Heri Tachu on Aug 17 noted “this Court is of the judicious view that justice will be upheld and spirit of the constitution will be instilled in the minds of people by sentencing the convict Heri Tachu and Heri Kyai to serve 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs. 5,000/- for the offence punishable under Section 6 of POCSO Act read with section 376(3) of IPC respectively. In default of payment of the fine imposed upon them, the convict shall further undergo 2 (two) months simple imprisonment.” The judge further directed the District Legal Service Authority to help the survivor in availing Rs. Five Lakhs only as compensation.

One of the accused siblings Heri Kyai is reported to be either absconding or dead.

The judge further said, “Until the death certificate of Heri Kyai is produced before the court by Palin PS OC, he shall be presumed as absconder.”

The Palin PS OC has been directed to find the convict and in case of his death submit a death certificate within ten days.