ITANAGAR, 24 Aug: Arunachal Youth Organization (AYO) deeply mourned the tragic demise of kick-boxer Yora Tade.

Tade breathed his last in a hospital in Chennai on Tuesday after suffering brain injury during a fight in the just concluded Wako India Seniors & Masters National Kick Boxing Championship in Chennai.

The association conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and appealed to the state government to provide financial assistance to the deceased’s family.