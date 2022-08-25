Awareness prog. on ‘Arik Abik Lunom’ organized

MANGNANG VILLAGE, 24 Aug: An awareness-cum-training programme under project ‘Arik Abik Lunom,’ a mobile-based agro-advisory service in Arunachal, was organized here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

Sixty-three farmers attended the programme.

The project has been implemented in nine districts by the College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF) here in collaboration with Digital India Corporation under the ministry of electronics and information technology.

The broad objective of the project is to provide right information at the right time and empower the farmers in taking informed decision to enhance their livelihood.

During the programme, the farmers were trained about the benefits the mobile-based agro-advisory system.

The programme was coordinated by associate professor Dr Saroj Kumar Pattanaaik while associate professor Dr LD Hatai imparted the training to the farmers.