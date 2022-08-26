ANKY, ANPY implementation reviewed

ITANAGAR, 25 Aug: Agriculture Minister Tage Taki chaired a review meeting at the DK Convention Hall here on Thursday to discuss the strategy, scheduling and implementation of the Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY), the Atmanirbhar Plantation Yojana (ANPY) and the Atmanirbhar Pashu Palan Yojana (ANPPY) being implemented by the agriculture & animal husbandry department during 2022-23.

The meeting, which was also attended by Agriculture Secretary Bidol Tayeng, district agriculture officers and other senior officers of the department, reviewed the achievements of all the districts with regard to ANKY and ANPY.

The minister urged the officers concerned to “immediately furnish reports on pending loan applications to the banks concerned and initiate appropriate follow-up action with the banks concerned for sanction of loan within a week.”

He advised all DAOs to ensure that all the applications submitted last year for bank loans get sanctioned within the first week of September this year.

He directed the officers to be “more pragmatic and sincere in implementing the schemes through banks to augment agriculture productivity and ensure necessary support to the poor and marginal farmers of the state.”

The minister also chaired a review meeting of the animal husbandry & veterinary department to evaluate the ANPPY. The meeting was also attended by Tayeng and DVOs from across the state.

The minister asked all concerned to “actively participate and make the ANPPY a successful one for augmenting the dairy, poultry and piggery sectors of the state through the credit-linked scheme of the state.”

The meeting also reviewed other activities of the department, such as vaccination against FMD and brucellosis under the NADCP programme, artificial insemination for productivity enhancement, and disease surveillance across the state.

All the field officers of the department were directed to be more vigilant to monitor disease outbreaks among the livestock population of the state, and to take necessary preventive measures against such outbreaks.