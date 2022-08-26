SP takes stock of law & order situation

ITANAGAR, 25 Aug: Kurung Kumey SP Bomken Basar on Thursday visited Nyapin circle to take stock of the law and order situation there, and to inspect the Nyapin police station.

The SP, along with a police team, also visited the government higher secondary school in Nyapin and interacted with the teachers and students there. The police team donated a whiteboard to the school.

Basar later interacted with the GB, panchayat members and others at the ADC’s office. He cautioned the village heads about the growing drug menace even in the rural areas, and briefed them on the role they need to play to curb the menace.

He also advised the people to report cases of heinous crimes and crimes against women to the police.

The SP was accompanied by DSP Rishi Longdo and Nyapin PS OC Krishna Kumar.