ABAVP members meet President Murmu

NEW DELHI, 25 Aug: A team of delegates, led by union MoS for Rural Development & Steel and Akhil Bharatiya Adiwasi Vikas Parishad (ABAVP) president Faggan Singh Kulaste, met President Droupadi Murmu here on Thursday.

Former minister Talo Mugli, who is also the ABAVP joint secretary and chairman of the Forest Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited, was among the delegates.

Mugli urged the president to “look into the various aspects of rights of tribal people to forests,” and emphasised the need to de-reserve the forests for the betterment of the people.

He also called for creation of a separate IAS cadre for Arunachal Pradesh.