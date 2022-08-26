DC urges people to link voter ID cards with Aadhaar

YUPIA, 25 Aug: Papum Pare DC Sachin Rana has appealed to the public to get their voter ID cards linked to their Aadhaar cards.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, Rana informed that the district election office will be “organising special camps for this campaign at various locations.

“Dates and venues for the camps shall be intimated soon,” he added, and appealed to all to avail the facility.

“The drive, launched by the Election Commission of India to link voter identity cards with Aadhaar cards is an exercise to establish the identity of electors and authenticate entries if the same person is registered in more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency,” the DC said.

He, however, added that the linking of voter ID cards with Aadhaar cards “is not mandatory.”

Citizens can visit the website www.nvsp.in, or voterportal.eci.gov.in, and follow the instructions, he said.

Further, an SMS can be sent to 166 or 51969: ECILINK<space> followed by the EPIC number and the Aadhaar number, calling the customer care number 1950, or through the respective BLOs. (DIPRO)