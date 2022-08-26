FIR against BJP’s Mishra based on false information, says assn

ITANAGAR, 25 Aug: The All Pemakoe Youth Association has claimed that the FIR lodged by Simong Community Youth Association president Asin Libang against the BJP’s state secretary (organisation) Ananta Narayan Mishra and others for visiting Riwotala/Eko Dumbing area in Upper Siang district “has been done on the basis of false information.”

In a press release, the association said that it “condemns the baseless allegation,” and claimed that “there is not even a single iota of truth in the whole story of the FIR being lodged at Yingkiong police station against the said accused person.”

On the allegation of non-compliance with the decision taken during the ‘peace meeting’ conducted by the chief minister in his office, the association alleged that the Adi community was the first to violate the decision taken in the meeting.

“After knowing that Adi community is not complying with the decision and raising an objection through representation to CM, then only, on behalf of the Memba-Khamba community, the All Pemakoe Youth Association in defence mode raised an objection against the decision and submitted a representation letter to CM. Submission of an objection representation letter by both communities against the decision taken at CM’s conference hall indicates that the decision was not in an amicable manner,” the association said.

It said also that its members visited Riwotala/Eko Dumbing after the high court quashed the DC’s order to maintain the status quo.

“Ananta Narayan Mishra, state organising secretary, BJP, visited on invitation of president of Chime Yangsang Pemakod Welfare Society. The purpose of inviting Mishra was to attract more tourists. Along with him, several other locals joined the visit for pilgrimage,” the association added.

It also claimed that Eko Dumbing/Riwotala “is a permanent pilgrimage site for Memba-Khamba, a Buddhist community of the Tuting area, since time immemorial.”