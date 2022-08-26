Commission gives 45 days to FCI over substandard rice

ITANAGAR, 25 Aug: The state food commission has given the Food Corporation of India (FCI) 45 days to take necessary steps with regard to substandard rice being supplied to fair price shops and consumers in the state, which are being widely circulated in the state.

The commission has asked the FCI to submit an action taken report, and the commission will take further action as per the report, it said.

The commission had summoned the GM and the DM of the FCI during a hearing on 25 August in Itanagar.

The FCI authorities have assured to take immediate corrective measures to ensure that no such incident occurs in the future.