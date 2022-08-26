DK Memorial State Badminton C’ship concludes; Tukum, Karki win men’s and women’s events

ITANAGAR, 25 Aug: The 9th edition of the Dorjee Khandu Memorial State Badminton Championship concluded at the Dorjee Khandu indoor badminton stadium here on Thursday. Laa Takum and Pinki Karki won the men’s and Women’s championship.

MLA Nyamar Karbak declared the six-day-long championship closed during the closing ceremony, in the presence of MLA Gokar Basar, Coal & Mining Chairman Dr Mohesh Chai, MLA Laisam Simai, ASBA secretary-general Bamang Tago, and others.

The championship witnessed the participation of players from 25 districts of the state, including from the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy & the APP Sports Control Board.

The final results:

Men’s singles: Laa Tukum (Kamle) defeated Laa Talar (Kamle) 21-18, 17-21, 21-17.

Women’s singles: Pinky Karki (Capital) defeated Taring Yania (Capital) 21-9, 21-12.

Women’s doubles: Pinky Karki and Taring Yania (Capital) defeated Gunzan Gongo and Montilly Pul (Anjaw) 21-9. 21-10.

Girls’ singles (U-11): Jesicca N Saring (L/ Dibang Valley) defeated Laa Anu (Kamle) 21-18, 21-18.

Boys’ singles (U-13): Licha Gumsh (Papum Pare) defeated Teshi Bidum (P/Pare) 21-10, 21-16.

Girls’ singles (U-13): Adam Doyom (U/Subansiri) defeated Jesicca N Saring (LDV) 21-15, 7-21, 21-19.

Boys’ doubles (U-13): Licha Gumsh and Nabam Oken (P/Pare) defeated Chipe Riram and Geto Sora (Lower Siang) 21-13, 21-10.

Boys’ singles (U-15): Samuel Tamang (Police C Board) defeated Taku Manku (Capital) 27-25, 13-21, 21-10.

Girls’ singles (U-15): Beryl M Saring (LDV) defeated Jesicca N Saring (LDV), no match.

Boys’ singles (U-17): Laa Robin (Kamle) defeated Dai Weshi (Anjaw) 21-11, 21-19.

Boys’ doubles (U-17): Loki Gollo and Tseten Gyurmay (SLSA) defeated Damto Doni and Tatu Dobin (U/Subansiri) 22-20. 21-16.

Boys’ singles (U-19): Nikhil Chetry (Capital) defeated Laa Robin (Kamle) 21-14, 21-16.

Girls’ singles (U-19): Montilly Pul (Anjaw) defeated Dolma Tamang (Namsai) 12-21, 21-17, 21-12.

Boys’ doubles (U-19): Dai Weshi and Kayin Doming (Anjaw) defeated Dekam Yomgam and Yai Gamkak (West Siang) 21-14, 24-22.

Mixed doubles (U-19): Lobsang Choidrup and Norbu Chotton (Tawang) defeated Kayin Doming and Gunzan Gongo (Anjaw) 21-13, 21-16.

Men’s doubles: Laa Talar and Laa Tukum (Kamle) defeated Chau K Manpang and Sonam Tamang (Namsai) 21-16, 19-21, 21-9.

Mixed doubles: Laa Tukum and Laa Yajum (Kamle) defeated Charu Jaji and Pinky Karki (Capital) 21-16, 21-17.

Boys’ singles (U-11): Debia Tagu (Pakke-Kessang) defeated Kyon Tamin (U/Subansiri) 22-20, 21-17.

Boys’ doubles (U-15): Loki Gollo and Tseten Gyurmay (SLSA) defeated Chou Nantiwa C and Chou Soijan M (Namsai) 18-21, 22-20, 21-16.

Girls’ singles (U-17): Montilly Pul (Anjaw) defeated Beryl M Saring (LDV) 21-17, 21-8.