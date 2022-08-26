Trg in marketing imparted

MANGNANG, 25 Aug: Fifty-eight farmers participated in a training programme on ‘Marketing and entrepreneurial opportunities in vegetable crops’, organised by Pasighat-based College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF), in collaboration with Digital India Corporation, at Mangnang village in East Siang district on Thursday.

During the training, which was imparted by CHF Social Science Associate Professor Dr LD Hattai, the farmers were apprised of “marketing channels and entrepreneurial opportunities of vegetable crops like onion, chilli, etc,” according to a release.