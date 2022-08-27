Joint team apprehends drug peddlers

KHONSA, 26 Aug: A joint team of the anti-drugs squad of the Tirap police and the CRPF apprehended two drug peddlers with suspected heroin from Club Colony here in Tirap district on the night of 24 August.

Based on specific input, the joint team conducted raids in various suspected places, and arrested two drug peddlers, identified as Sento Joreng, of Noglo village and Wangkon Losu, of Kamhua Noknu village in Longding district.

Suspected heroin weighing approximately 27.67 gms, along with containers and Rs 18,050 (believed to be sales proceeds) were seized from their possession in the presence of an executive magistrate.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Tirap SP Kardak Riba.