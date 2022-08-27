Over 1,000 trees planted in Pongchau

LONGDING, 26 Aug: Over 1,000 trees were planted in and around Pongchau town in Longding district by the Pongchau Students’ Union and the Pongchau Block Students’ Union on Friday.

The plantation drive, themed ‘Green Pongchau, Save Pongchau’, was organised in the premises of the SDO office, the CHC, SB, GHSS, KGBV, the army camp and the police station.

The Pongchau Students’ Union in a release said that it has been organising such plantation drives from time to time for the last two years in view of the rising temperature due to deforestation activities.