Swadesh Darshan 2.0 perspective plan approved

ITANAGAR, 26 Aug: The state steering committee on Swadesh Darshan 2.0 on Friday approved the state perspective plan prepared by the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 mission directorate.

The approval came during a meeting of the committee, chaired by Chief Secretary Dharmendra here.

A presentation on Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and the state perspective plan was made by Swadesh Darshan 2.0 mission director Abu Tayeng.

The chief secretary advised the department concerned to develop infrastructure and prepare travel modules to attract tourists during the off season and monsoon.

Among others, Tourism Secretary Sadhana Deori, UD Secretary Mitali Namchoom, RD Secretary Amarnath Talwade, and PWD Joint Secretary Kangki Darang attended the meeting. (CS’ PR Cell)