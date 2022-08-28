DC flags off pickup truck for FPO

PASIGHAT, 27 Aug: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu flagged off a Tata pickup truck for the Ledum Organic Farmers Producers Company Ltd, provided on subsidy under Mission Organic Value Chain Development-NER (MOVCD-NER+), in the presence of District Agriculture Officer Ajit Pao, the East Siang MOVCD board of directors, and beneficiary farmers of the Ledum Organic FPC, from the DAO office here on Saturday.

The DC interacted with the farmers and urged them to “make optimum benefit for transportation of their organic produces and products for marketing purpose” and to make the district “an organic hub of the state.”

The MOVCD scheme aims to assist farmers in adopting organic farming in the Northeast region and provides end-to-end support to the farmers. (DIPRO)