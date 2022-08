ZIRO, 27 Aug: The Ziro Christian Council (ZCC), led by its president Michi Tamang and general secretary Rubu Tadi, conducted a cleanliness drive at the Gyati Takka General Hospital (GTGH) here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

The ZCC also distributed fruits to patients and dustbins to the hospital authority.

The drive saw the participation of around 200 believers of different denominations, executive members of the council, evangelists, and pastors. (DIPRO)