AALO, 27 Aug: The North East Frontier Technical University (NEFTU) here donated a portable deep freezer for the mortuary of the general hospital (GH) here in West Siang district on Friday.

NEFTU chancellor Dileep K Nair handed over the freezer to the hospital authorities, in the presence of DC Penga Tato, DMO Dr Dubom Bagra, and others. (DIPRO)