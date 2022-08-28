‘Link voter ID with Aadhaar’

AALO, 27 Aug: The West Siang district election officer (DEO) has appealed to all eligible voters of the district to link their voter ID cards with their Aadhaar cards.

Although it is not compulsory, “Aadhaar linking will greatly help in detection double enrollment and will also deter people from enrolling multiples times in different polling stations or assembly constituencies,” the DEO said.

Voter ID holders may submit their Aadhaar numbers through Form 6B via online mode by visiting www.nvsp.in, or voterportal.eci.gov.in. (DIPRO)