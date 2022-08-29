Legal awareness prog organised

HAYULIANG, 28 Aug: Roing (LDV)-based NGO AMYAA organised a legal awareness programme here in Anjaw district on Sunday, in collaboration with the district administration and the APSCW.

During the programme, advocate Ebo Mili spoke about polygamy and its impact, and informed about IPC 494 and its legal provisions. He urged the women participants to seek legal help whenever required, and to register their marriages in the court to avail legal and other benefits.

Advocate Asomi Mega spoke about the Domestic Violence Act and legal support for victims of domestic violence, while Anjaw SP Rike Kamsi spoke about cyber crimes.

Hawai DSP Ayup Boko dwelt on drugs and substance abuse, and urged the participants to discourage cultivation and consumption of opium in the district.

Hayuliang CDPO Baween Apa spoke on parenting skills, child rights, and gender equality, and APSCW Chairperson Kenjum Pakam urged the women to “fight back against atrocities, inequality and discrimination, and take the help of the law for their safety and security.”

She also spoke about the one-stop centre, child marriage, new amendments, legal provisions, domestic violence, and women empowerment.

The programme was attended by more than 500 participants, including HoDs, PRI members, GBs, SHG members, anganwadi workers, and others. (DIPRO)