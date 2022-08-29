Taki exhorts new ADOs to work for growth of agri sector

NAHARLAGUN, 28 Aug: Agriculture Minister Tage Taki exhorted the newly appointed agriculture development officers (ADO) to work with sincerity and dedication for the growth of the agriculture sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing the valedictory function of a weeklong ‘orientation-cum-applied training’ for the ADOs here on Sunday, Taki advised them to ensure proper use of their technical acumen for the welfare of the state’s farming community.

The minister expressed hope that, with the induction of the new officials, the workforce of the department would be further strengthened.

Recently, 43 ADOs were recruited under the agriculture department through the APPSC. The ADOs also underwent a rigorous ‘orientation-cum-training programme’ at the agriculture directorate, where they were acquainted with the protocols and activities of the department.

MLA Gabriel D Wangsu and Agriculture Secretary Bidol Tayeng advised the officers to discharge their duties with dedication.

Agriculture Director Anong Lego also spoke.