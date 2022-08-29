The fourth pillar is crumbling

The report of India’s richest man, Gautam Adani, making a hostile bid on New Delhi Television (NDTV) has sent a shockwave in the country. NDTV is regarded by some as one of the few independent voices in India’s rapidly polarising media landscape, and the takeover attempt has triggered concerns among journalists and politicians that a change of ownership could undermine its editorial integrity. The promoter has also made it clear that the bid was made without NDTV’s consent. They will resist the attempt to take over NDTV.

NDTV is considered to be the last bastion of liberal media in the country. Today, the majority of media have turned right and are part of the ruling establishment. It all started in 2014, when one of India’s largest media companies – Network 18 Media and Investments Ltd – was taken over by the Ambani group. Both Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, two of the richest men in India, are considered to be very close to the ruling BJP, in particular Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Adani has grown massively with the rise of Modi. If they manage to get control of NDTV, definitely there will be a change in editorial policy. More pro-government content will be aired. Anti-minorities and anti-opposition party reports will be given prominent space. In the end, NDTV might end up becoming one of the mouthpieces of the government. Many of the journalists working in the organisation might either have to lose their job or silently become part of the new editorial team. Slowly but surely, Indian media is losing its independence. The fourth pillar of democracy is crumbling.