KHONSA, 29 Aug: Special camps to link voter IDs with Aadhaar cards were organised at Longo and Lazu in Tirap district on Monday.

Apart from on-the-spot linking of voter IDs with Aadhaar cards, the people were educated on how they can link their voter identity cards (EPIC) with their Aadhaar number themselves through mobile phones, using the voter helpline application. (DIPRO)