ITANAGAR, 29 Aug: The Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration & Research’s (AMDER) Project Head of Arunachal Pradesh, Uday Prakash Sharma, called on Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday, and the two discussed the mineral resources of Arunachal.

The governor commended the project team for their ongoing exploration and research work, and advised them to expedite their activities to harness the state’s rich mineral potential. (Raj Bhavan)