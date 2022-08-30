Capacity development prog underway

KOLKATA, 29 Aug: Twenty officers from the Northeastern states are participating in a five-day capacity development programme on ‘Export potential in Northeastern states and procedures’, which got underway here in West Bengal on 29 August.

The programme, being conducted by the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) here and sponsored by the North Eastern Council, was inaugurated by Arunachal Pradesh Trade & Commerce Secretary Hage Tari and APIDFC Ltd Chairman Wanglong Rajkumar, in the presence of IIFT Kolkata Centre Head Dr K Rangarajan and IIFT CeNEST Programme Director Dr Gautam Dutta.

Dr Dutta stressed on the importance of such programmes and highlighted some of the achievements of the IIFT, besides “the economic scenario of export market potential in the country in general and Northeastern states in particular.”

Tari in his address advised the participants to “focus on quality export, which can be achieved only through proper capacity building programme, so that the procedures are well aware among the exporters and entrepreneurs.”

Rajkumar urged the participants to make the most of the training programme. “It is a good opportunity for Northeastern states and therefore all participants may share their knowledge among all upcoming entrepreneurs in their respective home states,” he said.

Dr Rangarajan also advised the officers to “take advantage of the programme and create awareness among other entrepreneurs in the Northeastern states, so that the various government policies and programmes can be successfully implemented.”