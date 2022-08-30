Everester Tapi Mra, asst reportedly missing in expedition

[ Amar Sangno ]

SEPPA, 29 Aug: Everester Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao are reportedly missing after they set out to climb Khyarii Satam peak in East Kameng district.

It is reported that Mra and Dao have not returned to the base camp for a week now.

Mra, along with seven porters, set out to climb Khyarii Satam on 27 July from Sario-Saria – a Puroik village in Sawa circle of East Kameng district.

Nokhya Yakli, a porter from Yakli village who accompanied Mra in the expedition, told The Arunachal Times that the date when Mra and Dao (an untrained assistant) started onward from the base camp must have been 16 or 17 August.

Yakli said that porters Dangbing Saria and Adam Wallong had accompanied Mra and Dao up to the second base camp with supplies.

“Following their first attempt to climb, Mra and Dao had returned to the second base camp, and later proceeded to climb the peak from the east side of Khyarii Satam,” said Yakli.

He further informed that Mra and Dao had very little ration in their possession, besides an oxygen cylinder each.

“For the next three days, they were in touch with us on the walkie-talkie. After three days we lost contact,” Yakli said.

The porters reportedly waited for a week at the first base camp, hoping to hear from them. It is said that inclement weather, heavy snow and strong winds forced the porters to take shelter at the base camp and they could not climb in search of Mra and Dao.

Panicked by the loss of contact, two porters – Rama Sario and Dangbing Saria – left the first base camp to send an SOS to the district administration. They took three days to reach Sawa circle and passed on the message to the authorities, seeking search and rescue operation.

East Kameng DC Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla on Monday convened an emergency meeting with members of the East Kameng Social Welfare & Cultural Organisation, gaon burahs and Everester Tame Bagang, and prepared a search and rescue operation plan.

It is learnt that Everesters Tame Bagang and Tagit Sorang and mountaineer Taru Hai will lead the search and rescue team, along with 15 porters.

The DC informed that one team has been sent to Langchu – the last village – to obtain information regarding the return of the porters from the base camp with information on Mra.

“A land route search and rescue team has been planned with three mountaineers and 15 porters. Logistics being arranged today. They will leave tomorrow early morning to reach the last village. From there, the base camp will be six days’ trek,” said Polumatla.

“If any positive information is received tonight, the mission will be modified,” he added.

The district administration has placed a request with the civil aviation secretary for requisitioning an Indian Air Force helicopter for reconnaissance and rescue operation.

However, the chances of availing a helicopter service seem bleak as the weather is showing no sign of improving.

It is learnt Mra had been attempting to climb Khyarii Satam for the last seven years.