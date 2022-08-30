FIH happy with new draft of Hockey India constitution, no threat to World Cup draw on September 8

New Delhi, 29 Aug: The International Hockey Federation on Monday cleared the air over Hockey India elections, saying the revised draft constitution sent by Committee of Administrators (CoA) running the sport in the country is fully compliant with the world body’s statues.

The FIH also stated that the draw of the Men’s Hockey World Cup, to be hosted jointly by Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29 next year, will take place as per schedule on September 8.

“The latest correspondence received from the CoA today comply with the talks held between the CoA and the FIH in India on 17 August,” FIH Senior Manager Communications, Nicolas Maingot told PTI.

“Regarding the draw of the upcoming Men’s World Cup, it will be held as already announced on 8 September.” The recent uncertainty over HI elections came to light following reports that FIH CEO Thierry Weil wrote a stern email to CoA, accusing the three-member committee of deviating from the Delhi High Court’s three-point brief while drafting the new constitution.

Weil had reportedly said that the CoA made unnecessary changes to the constitution and broke FIH’s trust after the two parties reached a common agreement during a meeting here 11 days ago.

Weil also threatened to cancel the draw ceremony if the CoA failed to comply with the Hight Court order.

The Delhi High Court had suspended the HI executive board in May, terming the illegal post of Life President held by former Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra and the voting rights of HI CEO Elena Norman as “unconstitutional” and in violation of the National Sports Code.

The Court subsequently appointed a three member CoA, headed by former Supreme Court judeje Justice (retd) Anil R Dave, former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi and ex-India captain Zafar Iqbal to get the HI house in order. (PTI)