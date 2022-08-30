Mumbai City storm into quarters in maiden Durand Cup appearance

KOLKATA, 29 Aug: Former Indian Super League champions Mumbai City FC thrashed Rajasthan United 5-1 to seal a quarter-final berth in the Durand Cup soccer match on Monday.

Showing plenty of urgency, Des Buckingham‘s facet raced to a 3-0 lead inside 36 minutes, with targets from Greg Stewart (tenth minute), Lallianzuala Chhangte (18th) and Mehtab Singh to take it past the attain of the I-League outfit.

Ahmed Jahouh (63rd) and substitute Vikram Pratap Singh (90+2) mixed to make sure Mumbai City’s knockout qualifica-tion in their maiden appearance in Asia’s oldest soccer match.

Gyanmar Nikum (67th) scored the lone comfort objective for the Rajasthan facet who regarded a far cry from the spirited group that shocked ATK Mohun Bagan 3-2 and performed out a goalless draw in opposition to East Bengal.

The Islanders now have seven factors from three matches to go up the desk with one match in hand.

ATKMB and Rajasthan United, who each have 4 factors from three matches, will now struggle for the second quarter-final spot from group B.

Both the groups tackle Indian Navy in their concluding group league matches on August 31 and September 5 respectively.

Rajasthan United, who’re forward of ATK Mohun Bagan on face to face, can have the sting taking up the minnows Indian Navy on the final day of league spherical. (PTI)