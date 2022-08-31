27 karatekas selected for 2nd NE Olympic Games

ITANAGAR, 30 Aug: The Arunachal Karate Do Association (AKA) has selected 27 karate players for the second Northeast Olympic Games to be held in Shillong, Meghalaya, from 31 October to 5 November.

The selected players are Amit Sangdo, Paknesh Ligu, Subash Bagang, Rota Rigia, Guma Lingram, Kipa Tassang, Lipin Ete, Yani Marga, Ania Neba, Kipa Tutu, Feyang Kino, Mesom Singhi, Santi Sikom, Karsang Yanga, Yame Gyadi, Mimi Ramching, Yaki Dignium, Abab Sangdo, Tachi Bagang, Parbu Mengnia, Raja Yangfo, Doni Neri, John Sangdo,

Talo Maya, Yabing Sangdo and Tarh Moni.

The players have been selected after a selection trial held at Marik Academy, Chimpu, on 27 August.

Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Bamang Tago was the observer, and Bulang Marik and S Deben Sharma were the chairman and the vice chairman, respectively, of the selection trial.

Arunachal will compete in junior boys’, junior girls’, senior men’s and senior women’s individual kata and kumite and senior male and female team kata events.