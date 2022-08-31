Regional committees inspect interstate areas

PASIGHAT, 30 Aug: A joint inspection of the interstate boundary areas in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh was carried out by the regional committees of the two states on Tuesday.

The committees’ members visited Jampani area in Sille-Oyan circle, Depi-Chirakhowa in Ruksin, and Jonai subdivision in Assam.

Arunachal’s regional committee members were Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, SP Sumit Kumar Jha, and

the ADCs of Mebo and Ruksin, while the regional committee members of Assam were Jonai MLA Bhuban Pegu, Dhemaji DC AK Bhattacharya, MAC Executive Councillor Raju Medok and administrative officers.

The committees agreed that the 28 villages mentioned in the Namsai Declaration lying within the constitutional boundary of Arunachal need not be visited. It was also agreed that in other villages, where minor corrections with regard to drawing of final boundary are to be done, the local communities of both the states are to amicably solve the issue and report to the regional committees. (DIPRO)