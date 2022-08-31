Meeting on issuing  of ST certificates

DAPORIJO, 30 Aug: A meeting regarding issuing of ST certificates was held at the DC office here in Upper Subansiri district on Tuesday.

During the meeting, which was attended by all administrative officers, PRI leaders and members of CBOs, DC Mika Nyori apprised them of the new rules and guidelines for issuing ST certificates.

He asked the administrative officers to “conduct meetings in the circle levels to educate the public and disclose the new guidelines before the public for strict adherence to the new guidelines of 2022 for issuance of ST certificates.”

SDO (HQ) Marpe Riba made a presentation on the powers and functions of the recommending authority, the verifying authority and the certificate issuing authority.

EAC (Dev) Tajum Ronya also spoke. (DIPRO)