[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 30 Aug: The Upper Subansiri police nabbed a drug peddler on Tuesday from the Sigin bridge area here while he was delivering cannabis to a person posing as a customer.

Based on information, the police seized almost 3 kgs of cannabis from the peddler’s house in Liruk village in Kamle district.

The team that made the arrest comprised Magistrate Tajum Ronya, DSP Gamli Loyi, Daporijo PS OC Token Dubi, and other police personnel.

The accused is currently in police custody.