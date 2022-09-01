WHL-181 organizes awareness prog

ITANAGAR, 31 Aug: The Women Helpline (WHL)-181 along with students from Assam Down Town University (Guwahati) and Stella Maris College (Chennai) organized an awareness camp at Boum Kakir Mission School, Doimukh on Wednesday.

The students are undergoing internship under the Oju Welfare Association (OWA) through the WHL-181 centre run by the OWA.

The main objective of the awareness programme was to sensitize the people about the functions and services of WHL-181.

Meanwhile, the WHL-181 informed that it has registered a total of 1214 cases since 2016, of which 1137 cases have been solved successfully.