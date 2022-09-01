Mossang inspects ongoing Smart City projects

PASIGHAT, 31 Aug: Minister for urban development, town planning & urban local bodies Kamlung Mossang on Wednesday inspected some of the ongoing Smart City projects here on Wednesday such as, the project on development of sustainable public space at Centurion Park, PQC work on Smart Road 19, Siang Riverfront Development at Komlighat, the Integrated Command and Control Centre(ICCC) and E-bus procured by Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation Ltd.(PSCDCL).

He was accompanied by the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) chief councillor Okiam Moyong Borang besides officers from Pasighat Smart City, urban development and Pasighat Municipal Council.

During the inspection, Pasighat Smart City CEO Manjuli Komut briefed the minister about the technical aspects of each projects and gave a power point presentation on the overall plan of the projects and highlighted the features embedded with ICCC facility.

The minister advised on the need to retain the quality of each project as per the specifications. He also directed the contractors to speed up the pace of the work and stick to timeline for completion of their respective projects. (DIPRO)