Governor, Chief Minister extend Solung greetings

ITANAGAR, 31 Aug: Governor B. D. Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have greeted the people of the state especially, the Adi community on the occasion of Solung festival.

In his festival message, the Governor said that the Solung festival is the embodiment of the Adi way of socio-cultural and religious life. “Solung celebration keeps alive the ancient tradition of the community and at the same time helps the younger generation to have better comprehension of the relationship between man and nature. It also facilitates in promoting universal bonding and bonhomie in today’s world, which is the need of the hour,” the Governor said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu in his message reiterated that indigenous festivals like Solung should spread the message on importance of passing on the indigenous culture to the next generation, who has to inevitably face the onslaught of modernization.

“Let our festivals encourage our youngsters to embrace our rich culture and learn and speak in our native tongues. Our languages are our first connect to our culture. Despite our varied diversity, we as Arunachalees are united and take pride in our cultural heritage. This cultural mosaic has to be maintained, preserved and propagated at all costs while keeping in-tact our unity in diversity. I believe this year’s Solung celebrations would prove a major catalyst towards achieving this goal,” the CM added. (Raj Bhawan, CMO)