Audio-video album released

NGORLUNG, 1 Sep: Health & Family Welfare Director Dr Dimong Padung released an Adi audio-video album titled ‘Angong’ (Friend) during the Solung festival celebration here in East Siang district on Thursday.

Produced by Sony Paron, the album, containing songs sung by Takir Paron, “depicts the friendship story, innocent or blunder rural-based childhood lifestyle of three friends who, despite kiddies of poor and illiterate village parents, figured out different fields to become somebody in later parts of their lives,” the East Siang unit of the Bogum Bokang Kebang (BBK) informed in a release.

Besides panchayat leaders and GBs, the function was attended by government officers of the area.

“The inaugural programme was successful led by president Ojing Panyang,” the BBK unit informed.