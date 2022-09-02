Trg prog on low-cost rural tech

ITANAGAR, 1 Sep: Forty-two students participated in a training programme on ‘low-cost rural technologies’, organised by the Northeast regional centre (NERC) of the GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (GBPNIHE) at its rural technology centre at Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here on Thursday.

NERC Head MS Lodhi presented a brief on the “R&D contribution of GBPNIHE-NERC in the Northeastern region,” and provided information on low-cost rural technologies for productivity enhancement, water and irrigation management, soil conservation, etc.

DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan said that “low-cost technologies are very important for rural communities, and the government of India has also started introducing rural technology courses in the academic curricula.”

DNGC Zoology Head Dr P Nanda also spoke.