Livelihood enterprise prog underway

ZIRO, 1 Sep: Over 45 members of six SHGs, along with members of the Young Mission Adventure Club (YMAC), and others are participating in a 10-day ‘Livelihood enterprise development programme on food processing/value addition of ginger, kiwi and king chilli’, which was launched by NABARD General Manager Partho Saha here in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday.

The programme, sponsored by the NABARD and being implemented by the YMAC, is aimed at “creating an environment for promotion of livelihood of the rural poor,” the NABARD informed in a release, adding that matters related to lack of vocational skills and lack of access to information and expertise in managing livelihood enterprises will also be taken up during the programme.

Addressing the participants, Saha said that the training would help the SHG members “develop skills in food processing, segregation, packaging, and branding the products to fetch better prices for their finished products.”

“This will ultimately make them economically independent, instil self-confidence and become self-enterprising in their respective fields,” he said.

NABARD DDM M Lowang and Assistant Manager Sidhartha Panda also spoke.