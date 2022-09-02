More mental health professionals needed

Editor,

I’d like to draw the attention of my fellow Arunachalis on the need for more mental health professionals in our state.

I’m sure most of us have observed the rapid increase in the crime and suicide rates in our state. Things we used to watch in crime-based films/series are, unfortunately, occurring in our state, as well. In a way, ignoring mental health issues has contributed a lot to this. The need of the hour is more mental health professionals.

Job advertisements for mental health professionals are rarely seen or heard of. I hope the authorities concerned will look into the matter and apply their wisdom for the betterment of the state.

Inam Koyu Bogum