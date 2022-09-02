Student awarded gold medal

ITANAGAR, 1 Sep: Vadodara (Gujarat)-based Team Lease University (TLU) has awarded a gold medal to Nani Dokoh, who completed BSc in hospitality & tourism management from the university in March.

He was awarded for his “outstanding academic excellence in all formats,” according to a release from the skill development & entrepreneurship (SD&E) department.

The department had sponsored 55 youths from Arunachal to undergo skill development courses at the TLU, under the Chief Minister Yuva Kaushala Vikas Yojana.

“Chief Minister Yuva Kaushala Vikas Yojana was launched by Chief Minister Pema Khandu through a budget announcement to provide much-needed job-oriented high-end skill development training/courses in both STT and long-term courses as new vistas, and to make for our youth employable to earn their livelihood,” SD&E Director Subu Tabin said.