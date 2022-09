BAGE TINALI, 1 Sep: A newly opened restaurant here in Nirjuli, named Momo-Mia, was gutted in a fire accident that broke out at around 8 am on Thursday.

According to nearby shopkeepers, the fire was triggered by short-circuit in an electric pole outside the restaurant.

The fire reportedly spread from the pole through the wires to the AC installed inside the restaurant and engulfed the restaurant in flames.