High-mast streetlight inaugurated

PASIGHAT, 1 Sep: A high-mast solar streetlight was inaugurated in Rani village in East Siang district by ZPM Besing Tatin on Wednesday, in the presence of APEDA PO Kape Badak and the residents of the village.

The ZPM exhorted the villagers to “cooperate with the government for all such developmental programmes,” and expressed hope that the streetlight would “help the commuters during night hours and provide safety and comfortable surroundings to the villagers.”

The APEDA PO also spoke.

“Besides beautification, uninterrupted lighting during night-time will ensure improved law and order situation, curbing antisocial activities,” Badak said. (DIPRO)