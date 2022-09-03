Dr arrested on alleged molestation charge

ZIRO, 2 Sep: The Lower Subansiri district police arrested GTG Hospital ENT specialist Dr Hano Romesh on Thursday in connection with alleged molestation of a woman patient.

The arrest was made following receipt of a written complaint at the women police station that the doctor had sexually harassed one of his patients.

The doctor was reportedly arrested by the Yachuli police after they intercepted the vehicle in which he was, attempting to evade arrest.

A case [u/s 376 (2) (e) IPC] has been lodged and investigation is underway, SP Sachin Singhal said.