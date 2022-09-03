NSCN (IM) operative arrested

LONGDING, 2 Sep: A joint team of the Longding police, the Longding battalion of the Assam Rifles, the army, and the Assam Police arrested a self-styled sergeant of the NSCN (IM), identified as Tainai Wanghoham, from near Banfera tea garden in Sonari district of Assam on Friday.

Interrogation revealed that Wanghoham was involved in extortion and recruitment attempts in the Wancho region on behalf of the militant outfit. Wangnoham and his associates were also involved in threatening the locals of Kanubari.

The operative has been handed over to the Sonari police for further investigation. (DIPRO)