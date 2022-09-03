NE entrepreneurship dev prog launched

ITANAGAR, 2 Sep: The IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, in collaboration with the North Eastern Council (NEC), has launched a first-of-its-kind North East Entrepreneurship Development Programme.

“Encompassing beneficiaries from all the eight states of the region, the initiative envisages to identify and empower 270 promising entrepreneurs from Northeast India with well-laid incubation and pre-incubation programmes,” the IIM informed in a release.

The programme was launched at the NEC secretariat in Shillong (Meghalaya) on Friday, in the presence of NEC Secretary K Moses Chalai, NEC BIT adviser R Lalrodingi, other top officials of the NEC, and representatives of the IIM Calcutta Innovation Park.

“This programme is tailor-made to support the entrepreneurs from Northeast India, who could play a major role in changing the socioeconomic landscape of the Northeast region for the better through innovation,” it said.