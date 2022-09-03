Rashtriya Poshan Maah launched

ZIRO, 2 Sep: Rashtriya Poshan Maah was launched here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday, amid a gathering of ICDS functionaries from Ziro-I and Ziro-II ICDS projects.

Attending the launch of the month-long celebration, Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime said that women and children need to be healthy in order to have a healthy and strong nation.

He urged men also to “look into the nutritional needs of their better halves and children in order to ensure a healthy family that can contribute positively to the society and nation-building.”

The DC also advocated convergence among the ICDS, medical, education and information & communication departments to effectively carry out the various central government projects, programmes and policies.

ZPM Nani Jailyang appealed to the women to “render voluntary service to society without expecting any returns.” Informing that she was the first woman to start fresh flower business in Ziro, Jailyang suggested to the women to be “innovative and learn to eke out decent livelihoods through sincerity and hard work.”

ICDS Deputy Director Dani Yami spoke about the purpose of the month-long celebration, while Ziro CDPO Kago Maya Gyati informed that “essential supplementary nutrition programme food items are being distributed to all anganwadi centres,” and urged the anganwadi workers and helpers to “upkeep practice of nutri-gardens” and plant green vegetables and herbal plants in their nutri-gardens.

DDSE Tabia Chobin and DRCHO Dr Singpor Rigia also spoke.

A Rashtriya Poshan Maah rally and tree plantation drive were also organised as part of the day’s programme.

The women & child development (WCD) department in East Siang HQ Pasighat launched the Rashtriya Poshan Maah celebration in Mikong village in Ruksin subdivision on Thursday.

Ruksin CDPO Onyok Panyang encouraged the villagers to consume locally-grown nutritious cereals, pulses, fresh fruits and vegetables to stay healthy.

Sources in the WCD office informed that the month-long activities will include campaigns on women’s health, children’s health and education, gender sensitisation, and water conservation and management.

The activities will be carried out throughout the month of September, involving officials and workers of the ICDS department, anganwadi workers, AsRLM members, PRI members, and the AYUSH and various line departments. (With inputs from DIPRO & our correspondent)