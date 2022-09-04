Power secy on tour to inspect works’ progress

LEMMI, 3 Sep: Power Secretary Ajay Kumar Bisht arrived here in Pakke-Kessang district on Saturday as part of his two-day tour of Papum Pare, Pakke-Kessang, East Kameng and West Kameng districts to inspect the work achievements under the ‘comprehensive schemes for strengthening of power and distribution system in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim’.

The secretary visited the 132 kv and the 33/11 kv substations under construction in Sagalee, and the 33/11 kv substation in Leporiang, before arriving here.

Due to heavy rainfall, Bisht could not visit the construction site of the 133 kv and the 33/11 kv substations in Lemmi, but held a meeting with representatives of the PGCIL, which is the construction agency of the substation in Lemmi.

Pakke-Kessang ZPM Sunil Nabam and PGCIL Senior Manager (Seppa) Dharambir Kumar apprised the secretary of the physical achievements made so far on the 132 kv and the 33/11 kv substations in Lemmi.

Bisht was accompanied by, among others, Power CE (WZ) Bar Takum, CE (TM&P) G Lingi, SE (E) Diyum Taipodia, Subu Circle SE (E) Hage Mima, and PGDIL Executive Director RS Gupta. (DIPRO)