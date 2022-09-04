DC inspects ongoing projects

PASIGHAT, 3 Sep: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, along with Pasighat Municipal Council EE Kipa Gagung and AE Nagram Mire on Saturday inspected three major ongoing projects in Pasighat.

The engineers informed the DC that the proposed PMC office building, funded under the 14th Finance Commission, will be completed within one year.

Under the Smart City Mission, construction of a solid waste management plant at 2 Mile, under the PMC and the PSCDCL, will be completed in 10 months, while construction of the sewage treatment plant, taken up under the PSCDCL, amounting to Rs 48 crore, will be completed by 2023, they informed.

The DC instructed the contractors to “ensure quality work and durability and complete the work within the timeframes.” He stressed on “physical presence and constant monitoring of the engineers concerned to guide the contractors in implementing the projects.” (DIPRO)