AKA selects 7 players for 10th Commonwealth Karate Championship

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 4 Sep: The Arunachal Karate-Do-Association (AKA) has selected seven players from the state to represent India at the 10th Commonwealth Karate Championship, 2022, to be held in Birmingham, England, on 7 and 8 September.

The players are Tachi Bagang, Doni Yangfo, Anand Cheri, Mesom Singhi, Yame Gyadi, Lipin Ete and Kina Sipa, AKA general secretary Tai Hipik said.

Bulang Marik is the team coach.

While Bagang, Yangfo and Cheri will compete in the senior men’s individual kumite, Gyadi will participate in the girls’ below 21 individual kumite.

Singhi will compete in the individual senior kata event, while Ete and Sipa will take part in the girls’ junior individual kata.

Bagang had won one gold and a silver medal in the national karate championships in 2018 and 2015, respectively. The reigning state champion is a two-time winner of gold in the North East Karate Championships in 2014 and 2019, and a bronze medal in 2017.

He had also participated in the World Karate Championship in 2015 and the Thailand Open Championship in 2018.

Yangfo won a gold medal in the South Asian Championship in Sri Lanka in 2017, a gold medal in the KAI National Championships in the U-21 category, and a bronze medal in the senior category of the championship in the same year. He had also won another bronze in the KAI National Championship in 2018.

He has so far won gold medals in the North East Karate Championships five times, and eight times in state championships.

In 2018, he had participated in the Youth Karate World Championship in Croatia.

Singhi had won a gold medal in Commonwealth Karate Championship, which was held in Durban, South Africa, in 2018.

The ace karate player had also won a gold medal in the Khelo India University Games this year in Bangalore. She is also the winner of four gold medals, one silver and a bronze medals in national championships, two gold and an equal number of bronze medals in the All India Inter-University Games, one gold medal in the inaugural North East Olympics Games in 2018 and six gold and one silver medal in the Northeast Karate Championship.

Singhi had also participated in the AKF Asian Karate Championship, which was held in Amman, Jordan, in 2018. She is the state champion in the women’s individual kata from 2015 till date.

Gyadi has so far won a gold and bronze medals in national championships, a bronze in the South Asian Championship, two gold medals each in the North East Karate Championships and Independence Cup, one gold medal in the Khelo India University Games, and a silver medal in the All India Inter-Varsity Games.

The AKA has also selected six players for the Commonwealth Karate Club Championship, 2022, to be conducted on the sideline of the main event (10th C’Wealth Karate Championship).

The players are Abab Sangdo, Kaya Dada, Bake Tarium, Yarda Tadap, Nabam Radhe and Tajar Nilling.

Sangdo and Tarium will compete in individual kata, while Dada, Tadap, Radhe and Nilling will participate in kumite.

AKA president Likha Tara and technical commission chairman S Deben Sharma wished all the best to the participating team.