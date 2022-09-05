CoSAAP offers comfort to families of Mra, Dao

ITANAGAR, 4 Sep: The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has expressed “sincerest sympathy” to the families of Everester Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao, who have gone missing since 17 August while attempting to climb Khyarii Satam peak in East Kameng district.

It expressed gratitude to the state government, the East Kameng district administration and all others “who are putting all possible efforts tirelessly in search and rescue operation for Mra and Dao.”

“The CoSAAP prays to the almighty with appeal to the people of the state, particularly the employee’s fraternity of Arunachal Pradesh, to uphold in their daily prayer for safe and early return of Everester Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao,” the CoSAAP said in a release.